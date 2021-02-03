OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $6.76 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $8.86 on Wednesday, reaching $289.92. 21,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,556. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

