OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases New Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.45% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,672. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

