OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,254 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

