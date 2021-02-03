OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,603 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 568,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

