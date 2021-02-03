OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 453 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 49,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,284.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $5,368,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $725.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $723.26 and its 200 day moving average is $641.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

