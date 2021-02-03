OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,962 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

