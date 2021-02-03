Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Olin stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

