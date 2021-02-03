Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 23,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.68. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

