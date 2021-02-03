Omni Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $658,222.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00413506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,152 coins and its circulating supply is 562,836 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

