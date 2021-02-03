Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,428 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

