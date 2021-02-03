OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMVKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

