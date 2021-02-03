Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Up 25%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.85. 180,764,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 48,185,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.