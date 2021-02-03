One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
