One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

