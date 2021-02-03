OneLedger Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $162,995.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.01080031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.66 or 0.04597786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019863 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

