OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report sales of $835.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $848.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

