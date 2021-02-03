ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. 69,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

