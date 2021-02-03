ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 3.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 2,872,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,788. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.