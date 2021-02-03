OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSSIF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 194,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,315. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

