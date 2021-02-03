Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 368,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.8 days.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 1,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Onex has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

