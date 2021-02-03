Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Onto Innovation worth $54,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

