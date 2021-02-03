OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

OPBK opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,521 shares of company stock worth $60,605 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.