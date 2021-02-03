Opacity Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Opacity has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $50,651.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.