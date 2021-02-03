Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 57270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

