Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of Open Lending worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

