Open Platform Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,854.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $83,854.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.