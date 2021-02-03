Open Predict Token Price Reaches $1.54 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 125.6% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $7,497.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.01114514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00047032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.02 or 0.04605202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019720 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.