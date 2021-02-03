Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 6% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 547,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 309,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Opera by 350.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 142.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Opera by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at $421,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

