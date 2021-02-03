Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitae in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitae’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

