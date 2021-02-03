Oppenheimer Comments on United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.