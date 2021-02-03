Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,831.53.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.