Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Down to $12.03

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $11.20. Opthea shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on OPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opthea currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

