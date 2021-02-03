OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.16

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 4149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $737.02 million, a P/E ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,032 shares of company stock valued at $792,962. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.