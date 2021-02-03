OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 399,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 409,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OptiNose by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.