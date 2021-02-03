Opus (OPT) Trading Up 42.2% Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Opus has a market capitalization of $159,890.45 and $155.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.01080315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.65 or 0.04583213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.