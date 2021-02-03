Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Oracle stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,402 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

