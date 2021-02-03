Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 48,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

