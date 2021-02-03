Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 240,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

