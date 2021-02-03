Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 29,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 309,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

