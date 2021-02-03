Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 997.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. 165,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

