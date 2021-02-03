Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.68. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 5,768,606 shares.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.81.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.