Orca Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $272.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

