Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

About Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

