Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 314,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 341,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.