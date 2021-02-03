Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Trading 5.6% Higher

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $19.65. 165,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 235,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

