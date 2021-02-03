Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.43 million and $10.76 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.01067148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.60 or 0.04654838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,579,633 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

