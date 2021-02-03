Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,190,693 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £591,932.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

About Origo Partners PLC (OPP.L) (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

