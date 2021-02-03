Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.63. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 200,173 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.