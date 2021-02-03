Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) shares traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

