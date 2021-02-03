Ormeus Cash Price Hits $0.0126 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $2.40 million and $2,916.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00418147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

