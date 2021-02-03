Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

